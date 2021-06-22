Parson warns of big budget cuts

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson is calling on state lawmakers to face what he says is a grim reality.

During a news briefing in Jefferson City Monday, Parson threatened budget cuts.

The governor is blaming political maneuvering in his own republican party for a $1.4 billion budget deficit.

State lawmakers failed to renew the federal reimbursement allowance program that funds the MO HealthNet Medicaid during the regular legislative session.

Parson says if lawmakers don't come up with a solution soon, the entire state will feel the consequences.

“If we lose this FRA funding or if it has to be reorganized by the federal government, it's going to cost the state millions upon millions of dollars. Probably hundreds of a million dollars and there's no use in taking a chance in that. It's probably one of the best systems in the country and here we are today trying to get this thing across the finish line,” Governor Parson said.

The governor has given his fellow republicans a deadline of noon Tuesday to get a deal hammered out or he will call them back to Jefferson City for a special legislative session.