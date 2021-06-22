Clear
Parson warns of big budget cuts

Posted: Jun 22, 2021 11:03 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson is calling on state lawmakers to face what he says is a grim reality.

During a news briefing in Jefferson City Monday, Parson threatened budget cuts.

The governor is blaming political maneuvering in his own republican party for a $1.4 billion budget deficit.

State lawmakers failed to renew the federal reimbursement allowance program that funds the MO HealthNet Medicaid during the regular legislative session.

Parson says if lawmakers don't come up with a solution soon, the entire state will feel the consequences.

“If we lose this FRA funding or if it has to be reorganized by the federal government, it's going to cost the state millions upon millions of dollars. Probably hundreds of a million dollars and there's no use in taking a chance in that. It's probably one of the best systems in the country and here we are today trying to get this thing across the finish line,” Governor Parson said.

The governor has given his fellow republicans a deadline of noon Tuesday to get a deal hammered out or he will call them back to Jefferson City for a special legislative session.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will remain on the lower side for today so the heat index will be right around the air temperatures. Most of today will be sunny and dry with a few passing clouds. An isolated shower or two could develop this afternoon in extreme northwest Missouri. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Wednesday with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Several rounds of showers and storms will return Thursday and Friday as a front moves through our area. A few storms could be on the stronger side or bring heavy rain. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s for the weekend.
