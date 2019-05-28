Clear
BREAKING NEWS: I-29 closing from Iowa state line to near St. Joseph due to flooding Full Story
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Parts of Worth County without water due to blown out water line

Officials from Worth County are temporarily shutting off water, affecting the town of Gentry and south.

Posted: May 28, 2019 9:57 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(WORTH COUNTY, Mo.) Officials from Worth County are temporarily shutting off water, affecting the town of Gentry and south.

Due to heavy rain, a water line has blown out. Crews have to shut the water down to get the line temporarily fixed.

Once the water comes back on, there will be a boil advisory until further notice.

The boil advisory at Hwy. M and Hwy. C from the weekend remains in effect until further notice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
You need to remain weather aware for our Tuesday as we could be dealing with a widespread severe event during the late afternoon into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center already has the entire KQ2 Viewing Area under a "Moderate Risk" for severe weather.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events