Parts of Worth County without water due to blown out water line

(WORTH COUNTY, Mo.) Officials from Worth County are temporarily shutting off water, affecting the town of Gentry and south.
Due to heavy rain, a water line has blown out. Crews have to shut the water down to get the line temporarily fixed.
Once the water comes back on, there will be a boil advisory until further notice.
The boil advisory at Hwy. M and Hwy. C from the weekend remains in effect until further notice.
