Patrick Mahomes' charity makes donation in honor of Whitney Wells' battle with DIPIG

(CINCINNATI, OHIO) The Cure Starts Now announced a donation of $8,100 from 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, the charity of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in honor of Whitney Wells, a St. Joseph girl who passed away in December 2019 from DIPG.

“We feel a real obligation to help find a cure for DIPG. Too many families are traumatized by this terrible disease," Whitney's mother Tara Wells said. "We pray daily for all DIPG kids and families affected.”

Wells was diagnosed with DIPG, a highly aggressive and fast-growing form of brain cancer, shortly after her 10th birthday in May of 2019. Her relationship with Mahomes and other Chiefs players and staff began later that summer at Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp. She gave Mahomes her powder blue fundraising bracelet with “Whitney Wells” and “You got this!” written on it in baby pink. He wore the wristband all season long on his throwing arm en route to his Super Bowl LIV and MVP victories.

Mahomes’ gesture of wearing her bracelet brightened Wells’ spirit at a time when she needed it the most. She watched every game she could to see his tremendous display of support. Sadly, Wells was unable to see her beloved Chiefs win that season’s Super Bowl, tragically passing away on December 30, 2019, just over seven months after her diagnosis.

The Cure Starts Now was started in honor of 6-year-old Elena Desserich, a Cincinnati girl who battled a rare, aggressive form of brain cancer known as DIPG.