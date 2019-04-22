Patriot Guard Riders escort fallen soldier's remains returning home to St. Joseph after nearly 70 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Corporal Frederick Eugene Coon went Missing in Action on July 29, 1950, during the Korean War and it took nearly 70 years for him to return home to St. Joseph.

"This man served in Korea and gave the ultimate sacrifice," Patriot Guard Riders ride captain Randy Vogel said.

This week Coon will get the honorable burial he has long deserved and his remains were escorted by a group of riders, who will lead him to his final resting place on Wednesday.

"It's a tremendous honor for us to be invited by the family to escort their loved ones to their final resting place," Vogel said.

The Patriot Guard Riders escorted Coon's remains from KCI to St. Joseph with signs of support from firefighters and police officers along the way.

"It's important to us as many of us are Vietnam-era veterans," Vogel said. "Unfortunately, we didn't receive some of the respect we felt we were due when we came home."

The riders never thought twice when it came to honoring one of their own.

"We honor all veterans that ask for this," Ride captain Jerry Ewing said. "It's an honor for us to do it."

This week will honor a hero—nearly 70 years too late.

"There's nothing more important than for us to honor that service and sacrifice and what his family has gone through being absent from him for these last years," Vogel said.

The Patriot Guard Riders will escort the corporal's remains to the Leavenworth National Cemetery for the graveside service on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.