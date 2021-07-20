Patrols increased at Savannah pool after threat

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) -- Police in Savannah have increased patrols around the city's public swimming pool after a weekend incident.

On Saturday, pool staff reported that they had kicked out four teens who had been causing problems there. However, on their way out, one of the youths said that they were going to return and, in their words, "Shoot up the pool."

Pool staff didn't know whether they were serious about the threat, but they were concerned. Not long after, they heard a loud popping noise.

"A short time after that pool staff thought what they heard was gunshots," said Officer John Black with the Savannah Police Department. "At that time they locked down the pool and got everyone in a safe area. Pool staff did a great job in getting everybody safe."

Pool staff say around 40-50 kids were at the pool at the time.

Black said police investigated but never found any signs of gunfire. However, to be safe, he said they are keeping an extra watch on the area.