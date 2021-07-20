Clear
Patrols increased at Savannah pool after threat

The threat happened Saturday after four teens were kicked out of the pool for bad behavior.

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 10:53 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) -- Police in Savannah have increased patrols around the city's public swimming pool after a weekend incident.

On Saturday, pool staff reported that they had kicked out four teens who had been causing problems there. However, on their way out, one of the youths said that they were going to return and, in their words, "Shoot up the pool."

Pool staff didn't know whether they were serious about the threat, but they were concerned. Not long after, they heard a loud popping noise.

"A short time after that pool staff thought what they heard was gunshots," said Officer John Black with the Savannah Police Department. "At that time they locked down the pool and got everyone in a safe area. Pool staff did a great job in getting everybody safe."

Pool staff say around 40-50 kids were at the pool at the time.

Black said police investigated but never found any signs of gunfire. However, to be safe, he said they are keeping an extra watch on the area.

Temperatures are set to continue to warm with highs making a run for the 90s on Wednesday. The heat index will likely be around 91-92. Overall Wednesday will be a sunny and dry day but we will have a few passing clouds during the afternoon hours. The heat and humidity will continue to build on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s. Heat index values will likely top the triple digits starting Friday and lasting through the beginning of next week. Rain chances look very minimal over the next week, but a few isolated showers will be possible on Monday.
