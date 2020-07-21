Patterson Legal Group to give away 100 backpacks filled with school supplies

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Patterson Legal Group announced Tuesday that it will be giving away 100 backpacks with school supplies for the 2020-2021 school year.

The giveaway will be Saturday, August 8 from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. at the Patterson Legal Group office located at 210 N. Belt Highway, Suite A, St. Joseph, MO.

“Parents with school-age children may find this upcoming school year extra challenging because of financial difficulties related to COVID-19 closures. That is why our team decided to host a backpack giveaway. We wanted to assist our community neighbors to offset back-to-school costs and give students tools to make the school year a success," Managing Partner Gary Patterson said.

Social distancing and other precautionary measures will take place to ensure the health and safety of all participants. Those interested in attending are advised to arrive early as supplies are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while they last.

For more information about the Patterson Legal Group backpack giveaways, please contact Ella Reusser with Patterson Legal Group at (888) 687-2400.