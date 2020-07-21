Clear

Patterson Legal Group to give away 100 backpacks filled with school supplies

The law firm will host a backpack giveaway on Saturday, August 8 at their law office located at 210 N. Belt Highway, Suite A, St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 12:29 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Patterson Legal Group announced Tuesday that it will be giving away 100 backpacks with school supplies for the 2020-2021 school year.

The giveaway will be Saturday, August 8 from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. at the Patterson Legal Group office located at 210 N. Belt Highway, Suite A, St. Joseph, MO.

“Parents with school-age children may find this upcoming school year extra challenging because of financial difficulties related to COVID-19 closures. That is why our team decided to host a backpack giveaway. We wanted to assist our community neighbors to offset back-to-school costs and give students tools to make the school year a success," Managing Partner Gary Patterson said. 

Social distancing and other precautionary measures will take place to ensure the health and safety of all participants. Those interested in attending are advised to arrive early as supplies are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while they last.

For more information about the Patterson Legal Group backpack giveaways, please contact Ella Reusser with Patterson Legal Group at (888) 687-2400.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday morning bringing anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of rain across the area. A couple of spots saw up to 6 inches of rain very quickly which caused some flash flooding in the south part of St. Joseph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories