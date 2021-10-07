Pavilion constructed in remembrance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A new feature is being constructed downtown in remembrance of two former St. Joseph residents.

Construction continued tonight, rain or shine, on the new pavilion in Felix Street Square, dedicated to the remembrance of Jim and Stacy Root.

This was all made possible with financial assistance from St. Joseph Downtown Association, the community improvement district, and friends and family of Jim and Stacy Root.

The roots passed away in 2020 and were known and loved by many, owning a number of properties, bars, and clubs around downtown.

"We needed to replace the tents that were here that were twenty years old and tattered and ugly and so we decided to build this new pavilion and we wanted to dedicate it to Jimmy Root because this would very much honor and make Jim happy because he really liked to help make things happen downtown,” Downtown Association Board Chairman Kim Jennings said.

There will be a dedication of the pavilion and celebration of life for Jim and Stacy Root at Felix Street Square on Saturday, October 16 at 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to come to enjoy live music, food, and remember the lives lost.