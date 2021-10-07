Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pavilion constructed in remembrance

A new feature is being constructed downtown in remembrance of two former St. Joseph residents.

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 9:17 AM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A new feature is being constructed downtown in remembrance of two former St. Joseph residents.

Construction continued tonight, rain or shine, on the new pavilion in Felix Street Square, dedicated to the remembrance of Jim and Stacy Root.

This was all made possible with financial assistance from St. Joseph Downtown Association, the community improvement district, and friends and family of Jim and Stacy Root.

The roots passed away in 2020 and were known and loved by many, owning a number of properties, bars, and clubs around downtown.

"We needed to replace the tents that were here that were twenty years old and tattered and ugly and so we decided to build this new pavilion and we wanted to dedicate it to Jimmy Root because this would very much honor and make Jim happy because he really liked to help make things happen downtown,” Downtown Association Board Chairman Kim Jennings said.

There will be a dedication of the pavilion and celebration of life for Jim and Stacy Root at Felix Street Square on Saturday, October 16 at 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to come to enjoy live music, food, and remember the lives lost.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Patchy dense fog has developed across the area this morning. Today we will have gradually clearing skies with sunshine returning late this afternoon. Temperatures will remain seasonal with highs in the mid 70s. Similar to yesterday, most of the day will be dry but a few sprinkles can not be ruled out. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs back in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will become breezy from the south on Saturday pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday giving us some scattered rain chances late Sunday night. Rain chances will increase on Monday as temperatures cool into the lower 70s. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday with another rain chance returning Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories