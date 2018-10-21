Paws 4 Autism comes to St. Joseph

(ST.JOSEPH,Mo) A Lee's Summit woman on a mission to help families battling autism brought her organization to St. Josesh for the first time helping families in our area.

Cindy becker has a daughter with autism, like many parents she was worried about her well-being.

"We were so concerned about her not wanting to go anywhere, do anything, the isolation that she had," said Becker.

Then, she found Terri Wible and Paws 4 Autism. Based out of Lee’s Summit, the non-profit organization trains service dogs to help kids with autism. Wible says there’s no other program in the country like it. and today it made its first stop in St. Joseph.

"That’s why we started Paws 4 Autism is so that we would have something here regionally to help the families that are local." said Wible.

Wible, herself is a mom with two kids that have autism. she says the lack of resources for this kind of service is what inspired her to start the program. It’s made a difference for Becker’s family.

"Once I talked to her, I really thought it would help Katelyn." said Becker.

Kozmo is Katelyn’s service dog, the family says the difference Kozmo’s made in Katelyn’s life is night and day.

"She can get a job now, and take the dog with her, she can go to college," Becker said. "It's just really helped her with her anxiety, with her social skills, just with everything."

For Wible, her biggest take away from the program is the chance to pay it forward.

"Lots of volunteers in oregon did it for my daughter, and this is all me giving back." Wible said.

To find out more about Paws 4 Autism visit thier website paws4autism.org, Wible said she is always looking for volunteers and sponsers.