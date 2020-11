(BUCHANAN COUNTY) Cindy Becker and her family nominated Paws 4 Autism co-founder Terri Wible for the KQ2 Pay It Forward $500 cash gift.

Wible's organization has helped several families across the area including Becker's.

Becker's have two dogs because of Wible, an autism dog that helps Cindy's daughter with social anxiety and mobility dog for another dog with juvenile arthritis.

Paws 4 Autism is based out of Lee's Summit, Missouri.