Pay It Forward: St. Joseph mom receives $500

This week's Pay It Forward goes to Ashli Fergison. She is a single mother of four.

Posted: Dec 2, 2020 6:15 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Ashli Fergison was selected as this week's KQ2 Pay It Forward recipient. 

She was nominated by her grandmother because "She's an amazing mother loves her children, and they think there is nothing that she cannot do.  She has been through her fair share of struggles and we as a family have always helped, but everyone is struggling this year with everything that's going on."

Ashli is a single mother with four children and a dog.  The family lives in St. Joseph, and she works as a prior authorization representative for doctor’s offices for medications.

Fergison's mother delivered the news that Ashli received $500, making it a very emotional visit. 

"Ashli has some health issues, but she pushes--she pushes through them. She's very calm, she's very patient," said Michele Duran, Ashli's mother.  She also added that her kids are her life.

A storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A few clouds will be in the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning and it will be a little cooler with the daytime high only getting into the lower 40s. Thursday we will see a little bit of a cool down with highs in the lower 40's.
