Pay It Forward: St. Joseph mom receives $500

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Ashli Fergison was selected as this week's KQ2 Pay It Forward recipient.

She was nominated by her grandmother because "She's an amazing mother loves her children, and they think there is nothing that she cannot do. She has been through her fair share of struggles and we as a family have always helped, but everyone is struggling this year with everything that's going on."

Ashli is a single mother with four children and a dog. The family lives in St. Joseph, and she works as a prior authorization representative for doctor’s offices for medications.

Fergison's mother delivered the news that Ashli received $500, making it a very emotional visit.

"Ashli has some health issues, but she pushes--she pushes through them. She's very calm, she's very patient," said Michele Duran, Ashli's mother. She also added that her kids are her life.