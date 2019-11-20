Pay it Forward: Monica Moore is this week's KQTV $500 recipient

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The third recipient in the KQTV Pay it Forward $500 giveaway is Monica Moore. She was nominated by her friend Crystal Salsbury.

Moore is an Army veteran who was injured during her service to the country but she has continued to dedicate her life to serving others, Salsbury said.

Another friend, Amber Butler and her husband helped surprise Moore at East Hills Mall with the Pay it Forward prize.

“She will give everything she has to other people before she will take something for herself,” Butler said.

Moore thanked her friends for the surprise and said that she will continue to help fellow veterans with food, household items, or anything they need. She said her main message to other veterans is that they are not alone.

“I’m here and you have a battle buddy for life,” Moore said.