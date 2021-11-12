Pay it Forward: Sheila Mendez

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)This morning we kick off our Pay It Forward series with a woman who works tirelessly to help those less fortunate in our community.

She's not afraid to get out from behind the desk and onto the streets.

St. Joseph's Haven may be where case manager Sheila Mendez works, but if you ask her most of the time you won't find her there.

“This is just an office here, my office is actually out there in the streets, you know working with folks trying to get them connected with services,” Mendez said.

Her job, working with St. Joe's homeless is one she puts her whole heart into, so says her co-worker Tracy Gillespie.

“She goes out and engages with the homeless in the community, she does anything she can to help these people get to where they need to be in life,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie says her dedication to her work is something he's seen first hand.

“Knowing her she'd pay my rent if she had to to make sure I didn't go homeless again,” Gillespie said. “She's really behind me and pushes me keeps me going for the homeless as well.”

He chose her for this week's Pay It Forward.

“Hello you're gonna be mad at me, well I wasn't having an interview about my event, I nominated you, and not only are you deserving of the recognition, you get $500 in pay it forward blessing money!” Gillespie said to Mendez.

true to Gillespie's words, Mendez was quick to share part of her blessing.

“The first thing on the list will be taking him to lunch,” Mendez said.

A lunch sure to be filled with love and gratitude.

Mendez says she doesn't yet know how she will spend the $500.