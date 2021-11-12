Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 critically injured following incident at Oak Ridge Apartments Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pay it Forward: Sheila Mendez

“She goes out and engages with the homeless in the community, she does anything she can to help these people get to where they need to be in life,” Tracy Gillespie said.

Posted: Nov 12, 2021 11:05 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)This morning we kick off our Pay It Forward series with a woman who works tirelessly to help those less fortunate in our community.

She's not afraid to get out from behind the desk and onto the streets.

St. Joseph's Haven may be where case manager Sheila Mendez works, but if you ask her most of the time you won't find her there.

“This is just an office here, my office is actually out there in the streets, you know working with folks trying to get them connected with services,” Mendez said.

Her job, working with St. Joe's homeless is one she puts her whole heart into, so says her co-worker Tracy Gillespie.

“She goes out and engages with the homeless in the community, she does anything she can to help these people get to where they need to be in life,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie says her dedication to her work is something he's seen first hand.

“Knowing her she'd pay my rent if she had to to make sure I didn't go homeless again,” Gillespie said. “She's really behind me and pushes me keeps me going for the homeless as well.”

He chose her for this week's Pay It Forward.

“Hello you're gonna be mad at me, well I wasn't having an interview about my event, I nominated you, and not only are you deserving of the recognition, you get $500 in pay it forward blessing money!” Gillespie said to Mendez.

true to Gillespie's words, Mendez was quick to share part of her blessing.

“The first thing on the list will be taking him to lunch,” Mendez said.

A lunch sure to be filled with love and gratitude.

Mendez says she doesn't yet know how she will spend the $500.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Atchison
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Very breezy winds from the north are giving us wind chills in the 20s this morning. Today we will have increasing clouds with wind gusts out of the northwest up to 40 mph. That northerly wind will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s all day. A few flurries will be possible throughout the day. Winds will start to calm down on Saturday with the return of sunshine. Winds will start to pick up on Sunday as a weak disturbance moves through. A few sprinkles and light showers will be possible through the morning hours. Conditions look to dry out to start next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories