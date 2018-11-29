Pay it Forward: St. Joseph girl giving back to children in the community

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— A St. Joseph 10-year-old is stepping up and doing her part for children in the community.

Lily Bailey is working on a fundraiser to take children from the Noyes Home to Fun Run and to a pizza party.

She was this week's $500 Pay it Forward recipient.

