Pay it Forward: St. Joseph girl giving back to children in the community

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— A St. Joseph 10-year-old is stepping up and doing her part for children in the community.
Lily Bailey is working on a fundraiser to take children from the Noyes Home to Fun Run and to a pizza party.
She was this week's $500 Pay it Forward recipient.
If you would like to nominate someone for "Pay it Forward", just head over to our website and go to Our Contests tab.
