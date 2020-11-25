Clear
Pay it forward: Cameron couple is recognized for volunteer work and recent medical issues

The Reed's spend their time volunteering and being involved throughout the Cameron community, but have recently come on hard times.

Posted: Nov 25, 2020 6:49 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(CAMERON, Mo.) Sabrina Lovejoy and her family nominated Allen and BJ Reed for KQ2's Pay It Forward $500 cash gift.

A couple of months back, Allen Reed woke up from a nap and couldn't move his arms.  His daughter called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital.  

Allen was diagnosed with osteomyelitis and underwent spinal surgery.  But it was during surgery, that the doctors discovered something else.  

After multiple tests were run, the doctors told Allen that he had stage 1 of malignant melanoma.

"It just seemed like everything was meant to be," said BJ Reed, wife of Allen.  "Because if he hadn't contracted the bacterial infection, they wouldn't have found the cancer."

The 63-year-old veteran returned home from the hospital on Monday and is doing just fine, but he is ready to get back to work.  "It's very difficult not to be able to get out and go and be active like I was, but, I'll be back, I'll be back."

The Reeds have spent nearly 30 Thanksgivings together, but after the surprise today from their friends, they said this was the best Thanksgiving yet. 

"The outpour of support from the people in this community just shows us how much you’re really loved," said Allen. 

The Reeds are involved in many aspects of the Cameron community.  Allen is the commander of the Zion Prep JROTC program, is a teacher, church leader, plumber, and commander of the local VFW.  His wife BJ is the leader of the Zion Prep Academy, a board member for Cameron, a seamstress, and a proud mom.

Those wanting to make a donation to support the Reed family can do so by clicking on this Facebook link.

To nominate someone for KQ2's Pay It Forward, click here.

