Pedestrian hit by car on Cook Road dies of injuries

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A pedestrian hit by a car on Cook Road in Buchanan county has died.
The accident happened Monday around 5:30 p.m. at Cook Road and Route W just outside St. Joseph.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Skyler Allen, of Cosby, Mo., was walking with traffic in the southbound lane on Cook Road when he was hit by a pick-up truck.
Allen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries at the time of the crash but later died.
The driver of the pick-up has not been charged with a crime.
