Pedestrian hit by car on Cook Road dies of injuries

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Skyler Allen, of Cosby, Mo., was walking with traffic in the southbound lane on Cook Road when he was hit by a pick-up truck.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 8:56 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A pedestrian hit by a car on Cook Road in Buchanan county has died.

The accident happened Monday around 5:30 p.m. at Cook Road and Route W just outside St. Joseph.

Allen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries at the time of the crash but later died.

The driver of the pick-up has not been charged with a crime.

Thursday will stay on the cooler side with high in the lower to middle 40s for those in the northern most counties. Counties further south will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. While Thursday will be clear, there is rain and falling temperatures on the way for the rest of the week.
