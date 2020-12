(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after he was hit by a vehicle in the area of North Belt Highway and Faraon Street.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a man in his 30s was walking west across North Belt Highway, just after 11:00 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle. Police say the man was not in the crosswalk when he was hit.

The man was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

No citations have been issued at this time.