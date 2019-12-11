Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on I-35 in Harrison County

(HARRISON COUNTY, Mo.) A pedestrian was struck and killed by a pick-up truck Monday in Harrison County.
The crash happened on I-35 at the 106MM near Eagleville around 6:00 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Troopers said 26-year-old Kalif Abdiaziz, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, was walking across the interstate when he was hit by the pick-up.
Addiaziz was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pick-up truck was not hurt.
