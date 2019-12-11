Clear

Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on I-35 in Harrison County

Troopers said 26-year-old Kalif Abdiaziz, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, was walking across the interstate when he was hit by a pick-up truck.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 10:22 AM
Updated: Dec 11, 2019 11:09 AM

(HARRISON COUNTY, Mo.) A pedestrian was struck and killed by a pick-up truck Monday in Harrison County.

The crash happened on I-35 at the 106MM near Eagleville around 6:00 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Addiaziz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not hurt.

A cold start to your Tuesday morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High pressure has moved into the area and is settling in which means we will see clear skies with cooler temperatures on your Wednesday.
