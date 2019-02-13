Pedestrian killed on 36 Highway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph police said a pedestrian has died after being struck by a car along Highway 36 Wednesday afternoon.
They say they responded to an accident on eastbound Highway 36 between 28th Street and the Belt Highway around 2:30 p.m.
Police say a 29-year-old male was struck after getting out of his car to attend to a driver in another vehicle parked in the median who was experiencing a medical episode.
According to police, the male was transported Mosaic Life Care with critical injuries and later pronounced dead.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The driver suffering a medical episode was also taken to the hospital. The conditon of the driver is unknown.
Eastbound lanes of Highway 36 between 28th Street and the Belt Highway were shutdown for a couple hours.
