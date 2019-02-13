Clear
Pedestrian struck along Hwy 36

One person was injured after being struck along Hwy 36

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 5:19 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A pedestrian is in the hospital after being struck by a car along Hwy 36 Wednesday afternoon.

St. Joseph Police responded to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. 

Police told KQ2 a red Dodge Charger was stalled along the highway median due to an occupant of the vehicle suffering a medical episode.

A passerby stopped their vehicle and attempted to cross the highway to help the occupant when that person was struck by a vehicle. 

The pedestrian, as well as the occupant of the Charger,  were transported to Mosaic Life Care according to police.

The condition of the pedestrian and the occupant are unknown at this time. 

This week's warm-up will not last much longer as a cold front is expected to move through on Thursday. For tonight, skies will remain mostly cloudy but we will be dry. Lows will be in the mid 30s.
