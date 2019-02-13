Pedestrian struck along Hwy 36

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A pedestrian is in the hospital after being struck by a car along Hwy 36 Wednesday afternoon.

St. Joseph Police responded to the scene shortly after 2 p.m.

Police told KQ2 a red Dodge Charger was stalled along the highway median due to an occupant of the vehicle suffering a medical episode.

A passerby stopped their vehicle and attempted to cross the highway to help the occupant when that person was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, as well as the occupant of the Charger, were transported to Mosaic Life Care according to police.

The condition of the pedestrian and the occupant are unknown at this time.