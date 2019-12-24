Pedestrian struck by vehicle

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo) A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Monday evening after getting struck by a vehicle in Buchanan County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 29-year-old Skyler Allen was walking southbound on Route W when he was struck by a vehicle.
Allen was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Andrew Thiel, was not injured.
