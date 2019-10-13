Clear

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-29, suffers minor injuries

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was taken to the hospital on Sunday evening after getting struck by a vehicle on I-29.

Posted: Oct 13, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was taken to the hospital on Sunday evening after getting struck by a vehicle on I-29.

Troopers said the incident happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate at the 45.2-mile marker, around 6:30 p.m.

Officials told KQ2 a 2005 Ford Freestar was heading northbound when the driver, identified as Diane Smith, 50, veered onto the shoulder of the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Nalley, was walking near the rumble strip when the vehicle struck him with the passenger-side mirror. 

Nalley was taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance with minor injuries. Smith was not injured in the incident. 

We are looking to stay next week in a quiet weather pattern with nice fall temperatures heading into the new work week.
