Pedestrian struck, killed along Interstate 29

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 12:11 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a semi vehicle Thursday night in the Southbound lanes of Interstate 29 near the 51.2-mile marker.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the man was walking along the highway when he was struck, his identity has not been released.

Traffic was down to one lane along the southbound lanes as authorities continued to investigate the crash.

