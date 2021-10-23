Clear
Pediatric clinic offers drive thru flu shots

Peacock Pediatrics is offering a drive-thru clinic for families to get vaccinated against the flu.

Posted: Oct 23, 2021 7:20 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  Peacock Pediatrics gave families the chance to get their flu shot without leaving their cars Saturday morning.

The clinic offered a drive-thru service for families to receive flu shots for the season.

Clinic staff said amid the Covid-19 pandemic, more families are taking advantage of flu vaccines to keep them from getting sick. 

"I've had several patients who've never had a flu vaccine before be interested this year," Dr. Michelle Cebulko, pediatrician, Peacoco Pediatricts said.  "I think there's a lot of unknowns as far as how kids are going to react if they're positive for covid and influenza at the same time, so parents are interested in protecting their children the best they can."

Peacock Pediatrics will hold another drive-thru flu shot clinic next Saturday, October 30. Families looking to receive a shot at the clinic will need to make an appointment by calling (816) 396 6026 during business hours. 

A link to the clinic's Facebook page can be found here.

