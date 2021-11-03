Pediatric clinic to receive first batch of new Covid-19 vaccine Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff at Peacock Pediatrics plan to have their first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine for young children starting Thursday.

The office will also start a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for young kids as well starting Thursday from 4:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m.

About 200 doses of the vaccine will be available by appointment only according to staff.

Dr. Amanda Williams, a pediatrician said she's seen an interest in the vaccine already from parents.

Williams also spoke about the difference between the Covid-19 vaccine for young kids vs adults.

"Younger kids have a more robust immune response to vaccinations so they mount a better immune response with a smaller amount of vaccine," She said. "There are also fewer side effects associated with that smaller dose."

To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 shot a the clinic, the number is (816) 396-6026.