Pediatricians ask parents to be on lookout for rare post-COVID-19 complication in kids

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Pediatricians are warning about a rare, but potentially deadly post-COVID-19 complication in kids.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome or MIS-C is described as a serious condition linked to the coronavirus. The CDC said the disease affects the vital organs such as the heart, brain, lungs, kidneys, skin, eyes or G-I tract.

“This is a big deal to our patient population. Even if it is rare, it can be serious,” said Dr. Amanda Williams, Pediatrician at Peacock Pediatricians.

According to medical experts, the condition often occurs 2-6 weeks after a child has been infected or exposed to the virus.

Since November 1st, the CDC has confirmed 5,526 pediatric cases of MIS-C and 48 deaths across the U.S. 99 of those cases have come from Missouri and one case a little closer to home.

“At Peacock Pediatrics, we’ve had at least one patient that we know of. Actually, (they) did not have a known COVID illness, but developed symptoms of MIS-C and was diagnosed at Children’s Mercy with MIS-C,” said Dr. Williams.

Pediatricians at Peacock said this complication is rare, but nothing to take lightly as the kids "almost always need to be hospitalized or even placed in the ICU."

Symptoms parents should keep an eye out for are belly pain, diarrhea, vomiting, skin rash, bloodshot eyes and dizziness or lightheadedness. However, medical experts said a fever over 100.4 degrees for more than 24 hours is the key symptom.

As the holidays approach and local COVID-19 cases increase, Peacock Pediatrics urges parents to be proactive in keeping their family safe this season.

“We really, really want our patients and our community children to be vaccinated against COVID-19 so that we can prevent any MIS-C in our community and especially, deaths from MIS-C or COVID. It’s a vaccine-prevents illness at this point, so pediatricians are very big on prevention and preventing illness and death. That’s why we do what we do. We want to keep your kids safe and healthy and we know the vaccine is the best way to do that,” said Dr. Williams.

Peacock Pediatrics have given out 200 shots of Pfizer's children vaccine within its first eligible week.

To schedule a vaccine appointment or talk to a pediatrician about MIS-C, call Peacock Pediatrics at (816) 396-6026.