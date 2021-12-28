Pediatricians share concerns on Covid spread

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local pediatrician expressed concern over the spread of Covid-19 in children able to get the vaccine.

Dr. Karl Kosse, of Kosse Pediatrics, said the virus is spreading rapidly among children. The Omicron variant adds a new concern.

"The number of children infected with covid seems to be getting higher," Dr. Kosse said. "It just seems to me that there's more and more families that are having Covid."

Dr. Kosse added relaxed restrictions on masks and social distancing this year compared to last will contribute to higher Covid numbers despite vaccinations.

He also recommends families vaccinate against the flu this year, stressing fears of a "perfect storm" brought on by Delta and Omicron variants of Covid-19 and Influenza.