Peggy Campbell holds onto Buchanan County Collector seat

Voters re-elect Campbell as Buchanan County Collector by more than 4,000 votes

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 8:39 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(BUCHANAN COUNTY) Voters re-elect Campbell as Buchanan County Collector by more than 4,000 votes.

Longtime Democrat Peggy Campbell has held onto her seat as Buchanan County Collector in Tuesday's election.

The incumbent defeated Republican Brett Halsey with percent 57% of the vote.

Campbell has served as collector since 2006.

Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
