Peggy Campbell holds onto Buchanan County Collector seat

(BUCHANAN COUNTY) Voters re-elect Campbell as Buchanan County Collector by more than 4,000 votes.
Longtime Democrat Peggy Campbell has held onto her seat as Buchanan County Collector in Tuesday's election.
The incumbent defeated Republican Brett Halsey with percent 57% of the vote.
Campbell has served as collector since 2006.
