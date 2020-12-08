People in Skidmore gather to remember Bobbie Jo Stinnett

(SKIDMORE, Mo.) -- Sixteen years after her death and 13 years after her murderer was sentenced to the death penalty, residents of Skidmore gathered to remember Bobbie Jo Stinnett.

Around two dozen family and friends gathered in the Skidmore public square Tuesday night for a prayer vigil to honor Stinnett.

They say way too much attention has been focused on her murderer, Lisa Montgomery, and not enough on the victim and her family.

The vigil happened the same day that Montgomery was scheduled to die by lethal injection. However, her death sentence was delayed by a federal judge due to Montgomery's legal team contracting the coronavirus, preventing them an opportunity to file a final clemency plea.

"Tonight was about collectively putting our arms around this family, but Lisa Montgomery's children, who also suffered," said Cheryl Houston, a friend of the family and one of the co-organizers of the event. "Skidmore is a good community and we take care of each other."

Montgomery was sentenced to death for strangling Stinnett in 2004 at the Skidmore woman's home and cutting her unborn baby from her body, then claiming the surviving baby girl has her own. Montgomery was arrested and taken into custody in her home in Malvern, Kansas, baby in hand.

Stinnett's daughter Victoria, survived and is now almost 16 years old.

Meanwhile, a new execution date for Montgomery has been set for January 12, 2021.