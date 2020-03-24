People in St. Joseph learn to cope with Shelter in place ordinance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The signs of the city's first day of the stay at home ordinance can quite literally be seen all over town.

Many businesses deemed non-essential have closed their doors per the city's request due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The loss of business has impacted vehicle traffic across town, perhaps most notably along the Belt Hwy, at city parks, we found a few people taking advantage of the outdoors.

"It's a beautiful day and [I want to] get my exercise in before they say I can't," Gregg Lynn, a runner said.

People enjoying the park said they don't want the virus to stop all of their routines, but that doesn't mean it's not a concern for them.

"[I'm] being very cautious of who I'm spending time with and who I'm around," Maggie Bauer, a runner said.

For those looking for something to do while still honoring the rules of social distancing, some say there's a happy medium.

"There are lots of hike and bike trails," Lynn said. "There are trails in the woods, there's plenty of things you can do and still stay away from people."

Whether it's going out for a run or just to enjoy nature, people in town are finding ways to cope with this new normal for the time being.

"Just trying to make the best of everything being closed right now." Jasmine Kimmel, a walker said.

The shelter in place ordinance is set to remain in effect from now until April 2nd.