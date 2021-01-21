Persisterhood to censure Missouri Representative

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The local group Persisterhood, reveled in Wednesday’s historic inauguration,

"We are really excited!" Jane Frick, Persisterhood of St. Joseph said. "if you take a look at those executive orders and the change that is coming for our country, we need it right now."

It wasn’t all smiles for the group, as the final section of their virtual meeting aimed to address and defeat what they call "Trumpism."

As the nation is still reeling from an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building two weeks ago, Frick said the group wants to send a clear message that everyone involved should have to face consequences, she detailed the group's plans to support former president Donald Trump's second impeachment.

"We’re going to urge folks to call senators to get them to vote for that conviction." Frick said. "We can not say that it is okay for someone who loses an election to mount a campaign to overtake it so that he can stay in power."

The group is also calling out local representatives who’ve made moves they feel support division.

Representative Sam Graves of Missouri’s 6th district and state Senator Josh Hawley, both objected to the results of last November’s election and to impeaching the former president for a second time.

Graves shared why he felt a second impeachment wasn’t the right call in a recent interview.

His actions objecting the results of the election in the wake of the insurrection were the basis for the group to censure the representative.

"We need to call our leaders into accountability when they spread these lies," Frick said.

Persisterhood is also calling for the resignation of Sen. Hawley.