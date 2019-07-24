(ATCHISON, Kan.) The Atchison Kansas Police Department has identified the person recovered from the Missouri River near Atchison on Sunday as Donald R. Spradling, 53, of St. Joseph.
Spradling has been a resident of St. Joseph for the past two years, according to Atchison Police. He had been living at a campsite alongside the Missouri River in St. Joseph and was frequently seen fishing in the river. He also frequented an emergency shelter in St. Joseph.
People had seen him last week in the area of his campsite.
Officers have located and spoken to his family.
The pathologist has ruled the preliminary cause of death as drowning.
Atchison Police detectives have met with St. Joseph Police detectives regarding this investigation and it is now a joint investigation.
Related Content
- Person recovered from Missouri River near Atchison identified as St. Joseph man
- Atchison Police identify person recovered from Missouri River
- Atchison Police release photos of tattoos to help identify person recovered from Missouri River
- Atchison County, Missouri recommending evacuations near Missouri River
- Body recovered from Missouri River identified as missing boater
- Atchison police identify suspected shooter
- Atchison, Kan. residents react as Missouri River rises
- Body discovered in Missouri River near Atchison, Kansas
- Missouri River rising, nearing major flood stage in St. Joseph
- Missouri River expected to crest in St. Joseph Sunday evening