Clear
BREAKING NEWS Person recovered from Missouri River near Atchison identified as St. Joseph man Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Person recovered from Missouri River near Atchison identified as St. Joseph man

The Atchison Kansas Police Department has identified the person recovered from the Missouri River near Atchison on Sunday as Donald R. Spradling, 53, of St. Joseph.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 4:00 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ATCHISON, Kan.) The Atchison Kansas Police Department has identified the person recovered from the Missouri River near Atchison on Sunday as Donald R. Spradling, 53, of St. Joseph.

Spradling has been a resident of St. Joseph for the past two years, according to Atchison Police. He had been living at a campsite alongside the Missouri River in St. Joseph and was frequently seen fishing in the river. He also frequented an emergency shelter in St. Joseph.

People had seen him last week in the area of his campsite.

Officers have located and spoken to his family.

The pathologist has ruled the preliminary cause of death as drowning.

Atchison Police detectives have met with St. Joseph Police detectives regarding this investigation and it is now a joint investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Thursday through Friday will continue to be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle 80s as our winds start picking up from the south. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events