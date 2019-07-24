Person recovered from Missouri River near Atchison identified as St. Joseph man

(ATCHISON, Kan.) The Atchison Kansas Police Department has identified the person recovered from the Missouri River near Atchison on Sunday as Donald R. Spradling, 53, of St. Joseph.

Spradling has been a resident of St. Joseph for the past two years, according to Atchison Police. He had been living at a campsite alongside the Missouri River in St. Joseph and was frequently seen fishing in the river. He also frequented an emergency shelter in St. Joseph.

People had seen him last week in the area of his campsite.

Officers have located and spoken to his family.

The pathologist has ruled the preliminary cause of death as drowning.

Atchison Police detectives have met with St. Joseph Police detectives regarding this investigation and it is now a joint investigation.