Person suspected of DWI after head-on collision

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was taken into custody for a suspected DWI after a head-on collision in St. Joseph early Sunday morning.
The crash happened at 3:50 a.m. near the intersection of S. 22nd St. and S. 11th St. just north of I-229. According to police, one vehicle crossed the center line of the road when it collided head-on with another vehicle.
Three people were taken to Mosaic Life Care with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
As of Sunday morning, there was no information on the person taken into custody.
