Person suspected of DWI after head-on collision

One person was taken into custody for a suspected DWI after a head-on collision in St. Joseph early Sunday morning.

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 11:08 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was taken into custody for a suspected DWI after a head-on collision in St. Joseph early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at 3:50 a.m. near the intersection of S. 22nd St. and S. 11th St. just north of I-229. According to police, one vehicle crossed the center line of the road when it collided head-on with another vehicle.

Three people were taken to Mosaic Life Care with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

As of Sunday morning, there was no information on the person taken into custody.

Enjoy the "warm" temperatures while we have them because big changes are on the way for next week. Today will be one of those days to enjoy. Highs will likely be in the mid to upper 30s. Skies will remain cloudy with a few light snow showers possible during the first half of the day.
