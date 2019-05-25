Prevalent pothole problems persist

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Across the city drivers are sure to come across Potholes, potholes, and more potholes

"It almost feels like a roller coaster at times," Cheyanna McNally, Driver said.

Drivers tell us they’re everywhere, and with summer right around the corner they also say their patience is wearing thin.

The city told us it’s an uphill battle,

"We’re making progress," Keven Schneider, Superintendent of Streets and Maintenance said. "It just takes a while."

The Streets Department said filling potholes is a year-round chore, but they admit the abundance of them this year stands out.

Schnieder said the amount was in the "thousands".

One crew member filling potholes at the intersection of Karnes Rd. and Miller Rd. said they do their best to stay on top of trouble spots called in.

"This is one of the calls we got," Dakota Shelton, equipment operator, said. "We try and get them within two business days."

Weather is still an issue, road crews say it can be hard to patch when rain is in the forecast, moisture doesn’t help.

Drivers admit hearing the progress of patching, leaves them more optimistic.

"I could see it probably improving over the next few months if they’re already out," McNally said.

As for road crews, they said they plan to keep patching till the job's done.

"Gotta do what you gotta do," Shelton said. "Gotta take care of the streets."