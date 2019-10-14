Petition collects 500 signatures against St. Joseph couple's plan for land

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A petition against a St. Joseph couple’s plan for land on Highway A near I-229 has over 500 signatures.

The Hildebrands currently run Mission House, a Christian communal organization. They run it out of a five-bedroom home.

"Our neighbors love us,” Ryan Hildebrand said. “We have restored this house to what it used to be and people raved over that, so our neighbors love us."

Those who live at Mission House have shelter, food and basic necessities. In return, everyone works, contributes money and participates in daily bible groups.

“It's kind of mind-blowing to think about what we've accomplished in just 3 years and how we've grown,” Kim Hildebrand said.

The Hildebrands bought the six acre plot of land on Highway A to grow their Christian community.

However, an online petition is objecting these plans, calling it a halfway house.

"They are calling us a halfway house, which is totally outside the realm of the truth,” said Ryan Hildebrand.

The couple is holding public presentations to share Mission House’s future plans. They are on October 17, one at Cornerstone Church from 8 - 9 a.m., and another at East Hills Library from 7 - 8 p.m.