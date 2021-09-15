Petitions for city office available on Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Candidates running for city office may pickup petitions starting September 21.

Next Tuesday, petitions will be available to pick up at City Hall. Potential candidates running for Mayor, City Council members and Municipal Judge must pick up a petition in order to run.

"They need 75 signatures if they're running for one of the four districts that we've finally figured out," said Mayor Bill McMurray. "People running at-large or for Mayor will need 250 signatures."

The city will re-allign from five to four districts for the upcoming election. The city council will consist of four district council members, four at-large council members and Mayor.

Candidates for mayor and members of the council must be qualified voters of the city and must be a resident of the city for at least one year immediately prior to their election. District council members must be a resident of their district at least six months prior to the election.

Members must be elected to serve a four-year term. The judge must be at least 25 years of age, licensed to practice law in the state of Missouri and must be a resident of the city for at least one year.

All petitions should be filed with the City Clerk not earlier than October 19 and no later than November 23, 2021.

Primary elections for Mayor, City Council and Municipal Judge will be held February 8, 2022 and general elections on April 5, 2022.

The City Clerk's office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, contact 816-271-4730.