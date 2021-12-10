Clear
Pfizer booster approved for 16, 17 year-olds

The CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, giving the greenlight on Thursday as doctors find that children under 18 are playing a key role in driving up COVID cases across the country.

Posted: Dec 10, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: Em Nguyen, ABC News

(WASHINGTON D.C.) Doctors are now encouraging COVID booster shots for younger people.

The CDC is encouraging the Pfizer booster for 16 and 17-year-olds.

It comes as pediatric cases jump nearly 900 percent since the summer.

And doctors say vaccine hesitancy remains a major issue across the globe.

“We're facing a variant that has the potential to require more immunity to be protected,” Dr. Walensky said.

New studies show that pediatric cases have jumped nearly 900 percent since last summer.

Kids now make up almost a quarter of all cases in the U.S.

Dr. Walensky now says the CDC is considering expanding booster shots to younger kids in the coming months.

“We're first starting to get our five-to-11-year-olds vaccinated. We'll look again at the 12-to-15-year-olds, of course, as with the FDA in real time,” Dr. Walensky said.

But as health officials work to expand vaccine eligibility, some Americans are refusing to get their shots.

Roughly two-thirds of parents of elementary school-aged children are either holding off on getting their younger kids vaccinated or refuse to do so.

And officials at Amtrak say that train services will be cut to make up for staff shortages caused by workers refusing to get their shots.

It comes as more than 65,000 patients are hospitalized in the U.S., pushing emergency rooms to their brink.

In the southwest, hospitals in major cities like Albuquerque and Flagstaff say they are completely full.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania doctors say they are also running out of beds and in Wisconsin officials are calling for fema assistance.

