Pharmacies see high demand for at-home covid kits, running out fast

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The demand for at-home COVID-19 tests is at an all time high.

Due to the Omicron variant surging across the nation and the holiday's, individuals are rushing to pharmacies and urgent cares to see if they have tested positive for the virus.

Across the nation, testing services are flooding with wait lines or are completely booked up for several days to get an appointment. Because of this, pharmacies are being hit with customers to find the at-home covid tests.

"We've had to turn down a lot of people," said Rex Robinson of Roger's Pharmacy in St. Joseph.

Roger's Pharmacy is currently out of testing kits because of the high demand. Robinson said the pharmacy has had to wait, but kits are on the way.

"We order them a dozen at a time but they've been rationed, so we take what we can get," Robinson added.

Robinson expects the new kits to arrive within a few days.

"The ones that we've sold the bulk of are the Binax--two kits to a box--those have been almost impossible for us to get," said Robinson. "So, we've got another one that has single tests coming in."

Robinson added it's not just Roger's Pharmacy experiencing the empty shelves of testing kits, other locations in the St. Joseph area are low or out as well.

"When they first came out they were really pricey, 40-some dollars," said Robinson. "The price has dropped. It's been down think in the $25-$28 range, that's for two kits. But, supply and demand that could become a little volatile. I don't know what the new batch will cost."

Roger's Pharmacy does administer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and booster shots. They currently are taking a pause on administering the vaccines over the holiday's but will continue in 2022. Appointments are recommended.

Click here to find the full list of testing locations around the area. Call or visit local pharmacies and grocers for at-home COVID-19 testing availability.

The Tri-County Health Department is offering covid testing until 6 p.m. on December 28 and again on January 11 at the Stewartsville Fire Department. No appointment required.

In other news, The Biden Administration recently annoounced plans to deliver 500 millin at-home rapid covid tests after the first of the year. Find out how they can be made avaialble to you.