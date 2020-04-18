Pharmacy workers now mandated by the CDC to wear masks

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While the CDC highly suggests the public wear face masks when they leave their home, it is now policy for pharmacy workers.
Hy-Vee has provided fabric masks to all of their employees across their eight state region, which is over 80,000 employees. While it is voluntary for grocery store workers, Hy-Vee is following new CDC guidelines for their pharmacists to wear masks.
