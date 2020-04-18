Clear
Pharmacy workers now mandated by the CDC to wear masks

Hy-Vee is following CDC guidelines in mandating all pharmacists and their teams to wear face masks while at work.

Posted: Apr 18, 2020 8:47 AM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While the CDC highly suggests the public wear face masks when they leave their home, it is now policy for pharmacy workers. 

Hy-Vee has provided fabric masks to all of their employees across their eight state region, which is over 80,000 employees. While it is voluntary for grocery store workers, Hy-Vee is following new CDC guidelines for their pharmacists to wear masks. 

Snow was found over much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Friday morning. Some areas north of St. Joseph saw anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow with some areas seeing 10 inches. The disturbance continues to move away on Friday bringing sunshine back to the area.
