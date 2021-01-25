Phase 1B Vaccine started distributions but some pharmacies have not received it,

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Pharmacists at Rogers Pharmacy say they are ready to be a part of the COVID-19 solution.

"We obviously wanna get out in the community and do our part, but it's just a matter of hurry up and wait at this point," said Rogers Pharmacy, Pharmacist Rex Robinson.

Unlike major hospitals and pharmacies like CVS and Walgreen's, smaller pharmacies like Rogers are still waiting to receive the latest round of the vaccine for people in the Phase 1B Group.

"We haven't gotten any vaccine yet. We have an order standing. But we don't know when we are gonna get it and we don't know how many doses we're gonna get. So at this juncture were basically taking names," says Robinson.

Robinson says he has more than 1,000 people on a waiting list.

"It's frustrating. I mean, we're getting calls, we had to set up a special voice mail line for people to put their name on a waiting list because all our time was spending answering the phone saying we don't know, and it was frustrating," says Robinson.

Even though there is a huge wait list, Robinson doesn't want it to discourage people from calling to get on the list. If the vaccine comes available elsewhere and people can get that one, he would encourage them too.

While Robinson waits for his call to come, he says that they will be ready to help bring an end to the Pandemic.

"Our plan is too, call everybody on our list, and set up times. We'd like to vaccinate 10 people every 15 minutes," said Robinson.

Robinson says the Pharmacy will know on the Saturday before each week if they will be receiving the vaccine for that week.