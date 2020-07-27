Phase 2 of Farmer to Families begins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Phase two of the Farmers to Families food drive began Thursday, July 24.

Phase one of the program lasted eight weeks, serving over 40,000 boxes of fresh produce and gallons of milk.

"We're serving four or five hundred cars, maybe more," said Farmers to Families organizer Richard Bradley. "I know today we'll offload about 2,000 boxes."

Families have been traveling from all over the area to receive produce every week, some delivering to families who can't make it to the drive.

The food drive originally worked with I-80 disaster relief out of Tulsa, Ok., but is now partnered with C&C Produce located in Kansas City, Mo. for phase two.

"We're just blessed to be able to bless," said Bradley.

Phase 2 will take place every Monday and Thursday starting at 9 A.M. at East Hills Shopping Center.

Bradley believes that the entire Farmers to Families food drive has the potential to run all the way through December.