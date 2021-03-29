Clear
Phase 2 of Missouri's COVID vaccination plan opens

Nearly 3.9 million Missourians are now eligible and activated for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Mar 29, 2021

Phase 2 of Missouri's COVID-19 Vaccination Plan opened Monday.

The expansion extends COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to approximately 880,000 Missourians. Nearly 3.9 million Missourians are now eligible and activated for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Phase 2 includes Missourians who are essential to equitable economic recovery, including those employed in construction, critical manufacturing, higher education, and remaining food and agriculture sectors. This also includes homeless and disproportionately affected populations with an emphasis on racial and ethnic minorities, among others.

To date, Missouri providers have administered more than 2.34 million total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Missourians across the state. More than 1.5 million Missourians, nearly 25 percent, have received an initial vaccine dose, and more than 875,000 have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, data shows that nearly 40 percent of the approximately three million Missourians who were eligible prior to Phase 2 have initiated vaccination.

According to CDC data, which includes the latest doses administered through federal partnerships, nearly 66 percent of Missouri's 65 and older population and 32 percent of its 18 and older population have received an initial vaccination.

Missourians are encouraged to visit MOStopsCOVID.com to view the latest vaccine updates, find out when they are eligible for the vaccine, and locate available vaccinators and events in their area.

Missourians interested in receiving a vaccine at a state-supported event are encouraged to use the state's Vaccine Navigator.

