Phase 2 of the Emergency Snow Ordinance in effect at 7 p.m.

The City of St. Joseph has enacted phase two of the Emergency Snow Ordinance beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Posted: Mar. 2, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Phase two prohibits vehicles from parking on Emergency Snow Routes across the city. All vehicles parked along the routes need to be removed by 7 p.m. or face fines or even towing.

Phase two goes into effect when two or more inches of snow has fallen or a significant amount of snow is in the forecast.

For a map of snow routes in St. Joseph, click here.

