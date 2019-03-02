(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has enacted phase two of the Emergency Snow Ordinance beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday evening.
Phase two prohibits vehicles from parking on Emergency Snow Routes across the city. All vehicles parked along the routes need to be removed by 7 p.m. or face fines or even towing.
Phase two goes into effect when two or more inches of snow has fallen or a significant amount of snow is in the forecast.
For a map of snow routes in St. Joseph, click here.
Related Content
- Phase 2 of the Emergency Snow Ordinance in effect at 7 p.m.
- Cameron water conservation in 'Emergency Phase'
- Tornado Watch In Effect Until 9 PM
- City officials release snow routes from Phase 2
- Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Due to Tuesday's Snow
- Council passes non-discrimination ordinance
- Tornado Watch in Effect
- Red Cross provides emergency shelter during snow storm
- Engineers Wrap Up First Phase of Levee Repairs
- Burn Ban Remains in Effect
Scroll for more content...