(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has put phase II of the Emergency Snow Ordinance into effect Sunday afternoon.
Vehicles must be removed from emergency snow routes by 6:00 p.m.
Much of St. Joseph has seen between 2 and 4 inches of snow throughout Sunday. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.
MoDOT says a second round of wintry weather is expected to spread across much of Missouri early Monday morning and continue throughout the day. The second wave has the potential to bring more snow, ice and freezing rain.
MoDOT recommends that people delay their Monday morning commute or stay home if possible.
Related Content
- Phase II of Emergency Snow Ordinance in effect
- Phase 2 of the Emergency Snow Ordinance in effect at 7 p.m.
- Cameron water conservation in 'Emergency Phase'
- City officials release snow routes from Phase 2
- Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Due to Tuesday's Snow
- Tornado Watch in Effect
- Red Cross provides emergency shelter during snow storm
- Council passes non-discrimination ordinance
- City Council reviews animal ordinances
- Burn Ban Remains in Effect
Scroll for more content...