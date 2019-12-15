Clear
Phase II of Emergency Snow Ordinance in effect

Vehicles must be removed from emergency snow routes by 6 p.m.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 4:23 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has put phase II of the Emergency Snow Ordinance into effect Sunday afternoon. 

Much of St. Joseph has seen between 2 and 4 inches of snow throughout Sunday.  A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday. 

MoDOT says a second round of wintry weather is expected to spread across much of Missouri early Monday morning and continue throughout the day. The second wave has the potential to bring more snow, ice and freezing rain. 

MoDOT recommends that people delay their Monday morning commute or stay home if possible. 

Sunday we saw 2-4 inches of snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow was found to the southwest of us with amounts reaching up to 4 -7 inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9am Sunday until 6pm on Monday.
