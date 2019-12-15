Phase II of Emergency Snow Ordinance in effect

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has put phase II of the Emergency Snow Ordinance into effect Sunday afternoon.

Vehicles must be removed from emergency snow routes by 6:00 p.m.

Much of St. Joseph has seen between 2 and 4 inches of snow throughout Sunday. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.

MoDOT says a second round of wintry weather is expected to spread across much of Missouri early Monday morning and continue throughout the day. The second wave has the potential to bring more snow, ice and freezing rain.

MoDOT recommends that people delay their Monday morning commute or stay home if possible.