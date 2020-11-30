Clear
Phase III begins on stoplight removal

The Public Works Department began work on Phase III of the removal of stoplights.

Posted: Nov 30, 2020 6:15 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Those who drive throughout downtown St. Joseph will continue to see some changes as the stoplights continue to be removed from the downtown area.

The Public Works Department began work on Phase III on Monday morning, working on Jules street. 

The goal is to replace several stoplights from Faraon street all the way through the downtown area and inside the limits of Frederick and Edmonds street.  The signals will be replaced with stop signs.

"In the end, it'll be a lot easier to move through downtown," said Andy Clements, the Director of Public Works and Transportation.  "You won't have the steady complaints about sitting at a signal on a red and there is no cars coming but you are sitting there, you're still sitting there."

Clements said the first three phases have been a smooth transition and traffic is moving efficiently in the downtown area.

Only two stoplights will stay in place, one located on 10th and Frederick by City Hall, and the other at 13th and Frederick. 

The final two phases will begin in the spring, and the project is expected to be completed in May.

