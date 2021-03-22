Clear
Phase IV begins on stoplight signal removal

The goal is to replace several stoplights from Faraon street all the way through the downtown area and inside the limits of Frederick and Edmond Street.

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 4:43 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The stoplight signal removal project continues in downtown St. Joseph.  Monday morning, the city public works department began Phase IV working on Felix Street.

"So today we did the change over and Felix," said Keven Schneider, Superintendent of Streets and Infrastructure.  "Then on Faraon, Jules and Francis, we are removing the signal heads and extra roll-out stop-signs. So those three streets will be in their final design now."

Schneider said the city implanted phases of the projects so drivers have the opportunity to get used to stopping.  After a few months of each phase beginning and stoplights flashing, the city will then replace the signals with permanent stop signs. 

Only two stoplights will stay in place, one located on 10th and Frederick by City Hall, and the other located at 13th and Frederick.

The city has come across one or two problems, but those were fixed by adding more stop signs at certain intersections. 

Phase V is expected to begin in four weeks.  The project should be finalized by August. 

A cold front has moved into the area and has stalled out here as an area of lower pressure moves through our area on Tuesday. That system will give us some rain chances throughout the next few days. For most of the daytime hours today we will remain cloudy with a few hit and miss showers. Widespread rain will continue on Tuesday with the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will stay in the 60s Monday and Tuesday before a cold front moves through on Wednesday dropping temperatures back into the 50s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday but another chance for rain will move into the area on Thursday.
