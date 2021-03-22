Phase IV begins on stoplight signal removal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The stoplight signal removal project continues in downtown St. Joseph. Monday morning, the city public works department began Phase IV working on Felix Street.

The goal is to replace several stoplights from Faraon street all the way through the downtown area and inside the limits of Frederick and Edmond Street.

"So today we did the change over and Felix," said Keven Schneider, Superintendent of Streets and Infrastructure. "Then on Faraon, Jules and Francis, we are removing the signal heads and extra roll-out stop-signs. So those three streets will be in their final design now."

Schneider said the city implanted phases of the projects so drivers have the opportunity to get used to stopping. After a few months of each phase beginning and stoplights flashing, the city will then replace the signals with permanent stop signs.

Only two stoplights will stay in place, one located on 10th and Frederick by City Hall, and the other located at 13th and Frederick.

The city has come across one or two problems, but those were fixed by adding more stop signs at certain intersections.

Phase V is expected to begin in four weeks. The project should be finalized by August.