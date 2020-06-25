Phase one of Farmers to Families program wrapped up

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Phase one of the Farmers to Families program wrapped up Thursday morning.

“Today is the last day of phase one,” said Richard Bradley, Farmers to Families program organizer.

Phase 2 of the food assistance program is still up in the air, but organizers said the first phase was a complete success.

“I wouldn’t be sad to actually have it ended here, not because the work has been so hard but because of the tremendous blessing we have already poured into this community. I believe most of the people who have been coming have been blessed beyond what they thought,” said Bradley.

As of Tuesday, volunteers have handed out 28,000 boxes of produce to hungry families.

“There are people here volunteering today who volunteered on the first day and everyday in-between. I’m blessed they keep coming back and they see the value in what they’re doing,” said Bradley.

The trucks delivering from Des Moines, handed out all 2,500 boxes before every car waiting in line could get their share. Cars have been picking up for multiple families to disburse throughout the community.

“People are picking up boxes and then taking them into the community and disseminating them into the community which is really the best scenario for us. It lets us get the boxes unloaded in that two hour window we have and they’re able to take that and bless someone else,” said Bradley.

Phase 2 of the Farmers to Families program is expected to start July 1st, but organizers are still waiting to hear what phase 2 will be.