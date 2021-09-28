Pickett Elementary holds color run in honor of 7-year-old student killed in truck accident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph elementary school has organized a fundraiser event to honor one of their students who died this summer after being hit by a truck.

Pickett Elementary School will host a 5K color run in remembrance of their former student, Dante Harris.

On July 9th, the 7-year-old boy was struck by a truck in front of the elementary school. Harris died a month later at Children's Mercy Hospital from severe head trauma.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, no charges were filed. SJPD said it was a "horrible accident."

After the tragedy, Pickett faculty and staff wanted to do something to forever honor and remember their short time with Harris and provide the community an opportunity to celebrate his young life with a family fundraiser.

"We lost him this summer, but we want to honor him because we know parents want their kids' names remembered, their life remembered. We want to show everybody that we love our students and we do," said Danitra Dill, 3rd grader teacher at Pickett Elementary and organizer of Dante's color run.

The mission of organizers is to fundraise enough money to forever place Harris' name on school grounds and in the minds of his former classmates.

“We want to hopefully raise enough money to get a bench on the playground with his name on it, put up a few signs about driving and street safety and get everyone who would be a student in his class a book with his name on the inside," said Dill, "and some books with his name on the inside for our library too."

The color run will take place October 23rd at Hyde Park. Organizers said the event will begin at 11 a.m.

Besides funds for the paint for the color run, all proceeds will benefit Harris' memorial bench, books and safety signage.

To purchase event tickets, click here.

“Making memories with your family while you can is so important. While we want to remember Dante, we want families not just at Pickett but all of St. Joe and other areas to come and have a memorable day," said Dill.