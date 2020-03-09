Pickett and Skaith Elementary closed Monday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Pickett and Skaith Elementary Schools will be closed Monday due to a power outage.
No other St. Joseph Public Schools have been cancelled at this time.
The outage is only affecting Pickett and Skaith.
