Clear

Pickett and Skaith Elementary closed Monday

Pickett and Skaith Elementary Schools will be closed Monday due to a power outage.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 7:20 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Pickett and Skaith Elementary Schools will be closed Monday due to a power outage.

No other St. Joseph Public Schools have been cancelled at this time.

The outage is only affecting Pickett and Skaith.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
Rain chances move in Monday with a half to three quarters of an inch possible. Temperatures stay on the mild side this week in the mid-50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories