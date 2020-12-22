Salvation Army red kettle campaign lagging

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Just days before Christmas, St. Joseph's Salvation Army is asking for the public's help with their annual Red Kettle Campaign

The bells are still ringing,, but fewer people are answering their call.

Maj. Ronald Key said on Tuesday that the organization is at just 70 percent of their $300,000 goal with just a few days remaining.

Key says Covid-19 has made a definite impact on donations this year. He said that some families that would normally be giving have instead needed the money for themselves this year.

"Other things it could be, less foot traffic. Perople are having things delivered or getting it curbside or calling in advance. There are less people walking by the kettles which will affect that," Key said.

No matter the reason, if the Salvation Army doesn't make its goal, they'll have to cut back on the services they provide, including their energy assistance program among others, which helps people pay their utility bills.

"We're doing less, giving less to that person or helping less people with the same amount. It would affect that one way or another," Key said.

Jeanne Jones of St. Joseph has been a bell ringing volunteer for 30 years. She said she's worried about some of the other programming as well.

"They have a shelter for homeless families and they have a food pantry. These donations help all those programs," Jones said.

If you aren't finding yourself walking by a red kettle in the next few days, there are still ways to help

"There are a numbver of ways to give," Key said. "We've got the kettle, we have the Apple pay the Google pay, you can give online, all those things.If you haven't given yet, we ask you to do that if you were planning on doing that we appreciate that."

The Salvation Army will accept donations for the kettle campaign through New Year's. To make a credit card donation, call (816) 232-5824. Checks can be mailed to the Salvation Army at PO Box 1417, St. Joseph, MO 64502