Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pickett principal recognized regionally

John Davidson was named distinguished principal for the northwest region by the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 8:41 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- It's rare when school administraators actually encourage their students to act up in the classroom.

But that was the case at Pickett Elementary School Monday morning to celebrate their principal John Davidson, who is being recognized as the distinguished principal for the northwest region by the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals.

The school celebrated by having Davidson walk the hallways and go room to room to be cheered on by his students.

Davidson has been principal at Pickett since 2015. He will now represent the statewide organization at the National Association of Elementary School Principals celebration to be held in Washington, D.C. in October

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Clarinda
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 57°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 54°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 57°
A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a miserably cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories