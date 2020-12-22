Pickett principal recognized regionally

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- It's rare when school administraators actually encourage their students to act up in the classroom.

But that was the case at Pickett Elementary School Monday morning to celebrate their principal John Davidson, who is being recognized as the distinguished principal for the northwest region by the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals.

The school celebrated by having Davidson walk the hallways and go room to room to be cheered on by his students.

Davidson has been principal at Pickett since 2015. He will now represent the statewide organization at the National Association of Elementary School Principals celebration to be held in Washington, D.C. in October